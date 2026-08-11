Abbas Araghchi and Mohsin Naqvi discuss key diplomatic and bilateral, Iranian media says

Iran’s top diplomat holds talks with Pakistani interior minister amid mediation efforts with US Abbas Araghchi and Mohsin Naqvi discuss key diplomatic and bilateral, Iranian media says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Tuesday amid mediation efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the two ministers discussed key diplomatic and bilateral issues, without giving further details.

The agency, citing a diplomatic source, earlier said that Naqvi would hold talks with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni traveled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

​​​​​​​Pakistan, alongside Qatar, played a key mediating role in facilitating a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US in June to end the recent conflict between the two countries.