1 killed, several injured in US attack on Iranian northwestern Tabriz city Attack targeted military area southwest of city, according to reports

One person was killed and several others injured after the US army attacked a military area southwest of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, Mehr News Agency reported Monday.

The crisis management department of Iran's East Azerbaijan province said the explosion heard in the city was linked to the attack on the military site.

As a result, one person was killed, and a number of others were injured in the attack, it added.

The head of Western Azerbaijan’s crisis management department said several people were injured after a projectile hit an area near Silvana in Urmia, northwestern Iran, at dawn on Monday, the semi-official Iranian ISNA news agency reported.

No further details were immediately available on the extent of damage or the exact location targeted.

Over the past 10 days, US attacks had largely focused on southern Iran. The strikes on Tabriz and Urmia in the north mark the first reported expansion beyond southern Iran during this period.

This comes after the US informed Israel that it plans to intensify its military campaign against Iran over the coming days, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Sunday.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.​​​​​​​

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​