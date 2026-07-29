French authorities say gunfire was part of training exercise unrelated to migrant crossings

UK opposition lawmaker accuses French navy of firing shots near him in Channel French authorities say gunfire was part of training exercise unrelated to migrant crossings

Britain's shadow home secretary, Conservative MP Chris Philp, on Wednesday accused French authorities of attempting to intimidate a BBC news crew after shots were fired from a French warship.

Philp was being interviewed by BBC journalist Michael Keohan aboard a fishing boat off the French coast when the incident occurred at about 9.15 am BST (1015GMT). The French warship was around 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the French coastline and about 300 meters (984 feet) from the fishing vessel.

Keohan said 17 shots were fired during the encounter.

"There was no warning for our boat, no signs given that this was the French's intention," he said.

Philp said he believed the gunfire was intended to disrupt coverage of migrant crossings.

"It felt to me like an attempted intimidation to stop us covering migrant crossings," he said.

Matt Coker, the captain of the fishing boat hosting the interview, said he had "never seen anything like it before."

The BBC reported that French authorities said the vessel involved, PSP Flamant, was not taking part in an operation to monitor migrant boats.

They said the gunfire was part of a training exercise unrelated to the presence of the British vessel.

Philp rejected that explanation, saying it was "not credible."

"There were no warnings in place about live firing training exercises," he said. "It looked and sounded exactly like deliberate intimidation."

In a post on US social media platform X, Philp claimed French gendarmes had been ordered not to stop migrants but only to speak to them, despite British funding for migration cooperation.

He also claimed the incident occurred shortly after French authorities watched about 100 migrants board a boat bound for the UK.

In April, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood signed a three-year agreement with France aimed at preventing people from crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The agreement includes the deployment of drones, two helicopters and a camera system to help intercept people smugglers and migrants. It also provides for at least 50 police officers trained in riot and crowd-control tactics to respond to violence and hostile crowds.