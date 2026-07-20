Bushehr governor says extent of attacks under investigation, while cause of Isfahan explosion remains unknown

Several sites attacked in Iran’s Bushehr city, explosion heard in Isfahan Bushehr governor says extent of attacks under investigation, while cause of Isfahan explosion remains unknown

Several sites in the Iranian city of Bushehr, southwestern Iran, were attacked on Monday morning, the city’s governor said, while a loud explosion was also heard in Isfahan, central Iran, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Bushehr governor said the extent of the attacks was still under investigation.

Separately, Mehr reported an explosion was heard in the city of Isfahan, but the exact cause and source had not yet been determined.

This comes after the US informed Israel that it plans to intensify its military campaign against Iran over the coming days, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Sunday.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.