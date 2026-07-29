9 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan’s North Kordofan: Medics

At least nine civilians, including two women, were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan state in western Sudan, a local medical group said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said RSF forces attacked residents in Al-Jamama area for allegedly collaborating with the Sudanese army.

It said the assault triggered a large wave of displacement and included the looting of the local market, a health center and other civilian property, worsening the humanitarian situation in the area and depriving residents of essential services.

The network condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, saying the killings, forced displacement and looting “constituted serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

It called on the RSF leadership to immediately halt attacks on civilians, refrain from targeting residents based on alleged cooperation with the army and respect international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including health facilities.

The group also urged all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and prevent further violations.

The RSF did not immediately comment on the accusation.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.