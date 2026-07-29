Ukraine initiates appeal against IOC decision to lift Russian Olympic Committee suspension

Ukraine said Wednesday that it initiated an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to provisionally lift the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) suspension from competitions.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) said it filed the appeal Tuesday and argued that the decision made by the IOC earlier this month “contradicts the provisions of the Olympic Charter.”

“The position of the NOC of Ukraine is based on the fact that the IOC’s decision was made prematurely and without proper verification of whether the violations due to which the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended following the NOC of Ukraine’s appeal on October 6, 2023, have actually been eliminated,” it said in a statement.

On July 7, the IOC decided to provisionally lift the ROC's ban, saying in a corresponding statement that the IOC Executive Board made the decision after determining that "the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organizations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine."

The NOC statement argued that formal exclusion of the regional sports organizations does not indicate the cessation of Russia’s activities in its territories under Moscow’s control and “does not mean the elimination of the violation itself.”

“That is why the Ukrainian side believes that the restoration of the rights of the ROC without the actual elimination of these violations is incompatible with the principles of international sports law and creates a dangerous precedent for the entire Olympic Movement,” it added.

The IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be barred from international competitions in late February 2022, days after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It recommended in March 2023 that athletes from both countries could enter international competitions as Individual Neutral Athletes, while stating that those "who actively support the war cannot compete."

On May 7, the IOC Executive Board said it no longer recommended restrictions on Belarusian athletes or teams in events governed by international federations and organizers, lifting its previous participation conditions.