In 5 questions: What does Türkiye's National Solidarity bill entail? Move marks first legislative step under Türkiye's broader 'Terror-Free Türkiye' process

Legislation passed with support of 467 of parliament's 600 lawmakers

It creates conditional framework for certain terrorism-related investigations, prosecutions and prison sentences following verified dissolution, disarmament of PKK/KCK terror group

Turkish parliament has passed the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, marking the first legislative step under the country's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative.

Lawmakers approved the legislation on Monday following approximately 12 hours of debate, with 467 voting in favor — nearly four-fifths of parliament's 600 members — reflecting broad political consensus behind the process.

The bill establishes a conditional legal framework for certain investigations, prosecutions, and the enforcement of prison sentences after the verified dissolution and disarmament of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization and its affiliated structures.

Its explanatory rationale stresses that the measure does not constitute an amnesty, abolish convictions, or terminate criminal liability, describing it instead as a "limited and conditional" arrangement within the criminal justice and penal system.

Here is what the legislation provides — and how the mechanism is expected to work:

1 - When will the new mechanism become applicable?

Parliament's passage of the bill does not by itself activate its core legal measures.

Türkiye's security institutions must first determine that the PKK/KCK and its affiliated structures have ended their activities and surrendered all weapons and ammunition under their control.

The National Security Council (MGK) must then confirm that determination, with the decision published in the Official Gazette.

Only after that stage can eligible individuals apply to benefit from the measures under the legislation.

Applications must be submitted in writing within six months of publication of the MGK decision to a chief public prosecutor's office or an institution designated by the oversight board established under the legislation.

2 - Who and which offenses does it cover?

The bill covers offenses related to establishing or leading the PKK/KCK, membership in the organization, knowingly assisting it, disseminating its propaganda, committing crimes as part of its activities and terrorism-financing offenses committed for its benefit.

For investigations and prosecutions involving offenses punishable by up to 15 years in prison, proceedings may be deferred for five years.

For offenses carrying more than 15 years in prison, life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment, the deferral period is 10 years.

Similar periods apply to the enforcement of finalized prison sentences: five years for total sentences of up to 15 years and 10 years for sentences exceeding 15 years, including life and aggravated life imprisonment.

The mechanism does not apply to intentional killings committed as part of the organization's activities. Certain offenses committed before June 1, 2005, are also excluded.

3 - Is this an amnesty?

The rationale explicitly says the measure does not abolish criminal convictions, change the legal character of offenses, or terminate criminal liability.

Instead, investigations, prosecutions, and finalized convictions remain legally in place while proceedings or enforcement are deferred under specified conditions.

If an individual commits another terrorism-related offense during the deferral period, the measure is revoked and criminal proceedings or enforcement of the sentence resumes.

If no such offense is committed, an investigation or prosecution ultimately ends with a decision not to prosecute or dismissal, while a finalized prison sentence is deemed served once the relevant deferral period expires.

The rationale therefore describes the legislation as a "limited and conditional statutory arrangement" concerning the criminal justice and penal system rather than an amnesty.

4 - Who will oversee implementation?

The bill establishes an oversight board chaired by Türkiye's vice president.

Its members include the ministers of justice, foreign affairs, interior and national defense, the secretary-general of the Presidency, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the secretary-general of the National Security Council.

The board will monitor implementation, periodically assess whether the organization has fully dissolved based on observation reports and may seek additional judicial, administrative, or legislative measures when necessary.

It will also periodically review decisions made under the framework.

Parliament will retain an oversight role. The board will regularly brief lawmakers, while a parliamentary Monitoring Commission will follow implementation and issue recommendations.

5 - What happens next?

With parliament having approved the legislation, attention now shifts from the legislative process to verification and implementation.

The core mechanisms under the legislation depend on security institutions determining that the PKK/KCK and its affiliated structures have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons, followed by confirmation from the National Security Council and publication of its decision in the Official Gazette.

Only then will the application process and the provisions concerning investigations, prosecutions, and prison sentences become operational.

The legislation may also not be the final legislative measure under the broader process. Its explanatory rationale says additional amendments or new legislation could be introduced depending on emerging needs, accumulated experience, and changing circumstances.