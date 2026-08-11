‘AI Persona’ badge will identify profiles that may not represent real people

Spotify to label AI-generated artist identities, limit recommendations ‘AI Persona’ badge will identify profiles that may not represent real people

Spotify announced Tuesday that it will begin labeling artist profiles whose public identities may have been generated by artificial intelligence and excluding their music from recommendations by default.

Starting in mid-September, an “AI Persona” badge will appear on certain artist profiles, in search results and alongside tracks in playlists, the streaming platform said in a statement.

Spotify stressed that the badge indicates whether an artist profile represents a real person, not whether AI was used to create the music.

“The badge signals to listeners that an artist’s identity may be AI-generated and does not represent a real person,” the company said.

The company said the measure was intended to strengthen trust between artists and listeners.

“True artist-fan connection can only be built on a foundation of trust and authenticity. In music, that means listeners need to be able to trust that the artist behind the music is who they say they are,” it said.

Spotify will exclude AI Personas from editorial and algorithmic recommendations by default, recommending their music only to users who follow them.

“Spotify’s programming is focused on elevating music from authentic artists building careers in music,” the company said.

Artists can begin voluntarily identifying their profiles as AI Personas through Spotify for Artists, but the platform said it would not rely solely on artists' self-disclosure.

Spotify will review profiles whose names and images appear to portray photorealistic AI-generated identities, beginning with those that meet defined audience thresholds.

Users who tap the badge will be able to see whether the artist disclosed the AI identity or whether Spotify applied the label after a review.

Artists labeled by Spotify will be notified and allowed to disclose their status voluntarily or appeal the decision.

The company plans to let listeners report suspected AI Persona profiles in the coming months.

Spotify stressed that the badge relates to the identity presented by an artist profile, rather than to how its music was produced.