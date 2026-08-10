Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey surpasses $1.1B at global box office Homer epic becomes director’s highest-grossing film, overtaking 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey surpassed $1.1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, becoming the highest-grossing film of the director’s career, according to industry box-office data.

The blockbuster adaptation of Homer’s classic poem, which hit theaters on July 17, generated $1.104 billion worldwide through its fourth weekend.

The film, an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem, follows Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, on his long journey home after the Trojan War.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron also among the cast.

The Odyssey has overtaken Nolan’s previous box-office record holder, The Dark Knight Rises, which grossed about $1.08 billion worldwide following its 2012 release.

The Dark Knight, released in 2008, ranks next among Nolan’s films with about $1 billion, while Oppenheimer finished with $975 million.

The new milestone makes The Odyssey Nolan’s third film to surpass $1 billion worldwide, following The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Industry tracking data from Comscore shows that the premium format screenings, particularly in IMAX 70mm, accounted for a record-setting portion of the film's global earnings.

IMAX reported over $289 million in worldwide receipts from the title, making it the format's top-grossing release of all time.

The Odyssey is the fifth movie released in 2026 to breach the $1 billion threshold, joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Toy Story 5, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Michael.

It remains in theaters.