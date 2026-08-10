'Israel enforces comprehensive policy that disrupts the entire supply chain, starting from entry of goods, aid through crossings until they reach population,' says human rights group

Israel’s siege cripples transport system in Gaza, risking return to famine in Gaza: Rights monitor 'Israel enforces comprehensive policy that disrupts the entire supply chain, starting from entry of goods, aid through crossings until they reach population,' says human rights group

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor on Sunday said Israel is intentionally disrupting transportation and freight by destroying trucks and warehouses of transport companies, which pushes Palestinians back toward famine.

In a statement, the human rights group said: "Israel enforces a comprehensive policy that disrupts the entire supply chain, starting from the entry of goods and aid through crossings until they reach the population."

According to Euro-Med, even when trucks are permitted to cross into Gaza, it is not guaranteed that their cargo will reach those in need, due to the destruction or impairment of the transportation, storage, and distribution infrastructure.

Nahed Shuhibar, the head of Gaza’s Private Transport Association, told the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor that before the Israeli genocide, Gaza had about 1,200 trucks delivering food, medicine, fuel, animal feed, building materials, and other essentials.

"Since then, only around 400 trucks remain after Israeli bombings and destruction, with roughly 100 out of service due to restrictions on the entry of spare parts, tires, oils, and batteries," Shuhibar added.

"As a result, just about 300 trucks, which are only 25% of the original fleet, are currently operational."

Citing Justin Brady, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Palestine, the statement said the Gaza Strip is facing a food emergency that could escalate to Phase 5 of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification if aid flow diminishes.

Euro-Med Monitor emphasised that Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law stand, regardless of coordination.

"This includes avoiding attacks on civilians and civilian structures, safeguarding relief workers and their transportation, taking all possible precautions to minimise harm during military actions, and enabling the swift, unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid."

According to the group, several newly imported trucks in the Gaza Strip have also been taken out of service.

Sharing Brady's analysis, the monitor warned that approximately 212,000 people, nearly 10% of Gaza’s population, will remain in a Phase 4 food emergency, the penultimate stage.

"The comparison with last year’s data reaffirms that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip remains critically severe," it noted, stressing that any reduction in aid volume could swiftly worsen living conditions, which are already very fragile.