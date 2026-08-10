Jeff Bezos nears deal to buy Liverpool stake: Report Consortium including Amazon founder reportedly close to acquiring roughly 1/3 of Premier League club

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is part of a consortium nearing an agreement to acquire roughly one-third of English Premier League club Liverpool, Sky News reported Monday.

The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, according to the broadcaster.

Liverpool’s controlling shareholder, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is preparing to announce the transaction as early as this week, the report said.

FSG confirmed in July that Bhatia’s consortium had approached the group about acquiring a minority stake in the club.

The deal would reportedly value Liverpool at about $5.9 billion, putting the value of the roughly 30% stake at around $1.8 billion. FSG would retain control of the club.

Bhatia is a former shareholder of Queens Park Rangers and the son-in-law of Indian steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

If completed, the deal would bring Bezos, Bhatia and Saverin into Liverpool’s ownership structure as members of the minority investment consortium.

Forbes estimates Bezos’ fortune at more than $280 billion and Saverin’s at over $32 billion.

FSG has controlled Liverpool since purchasing the club for about $402 million in 2010. It also secured a minority investment from global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity in 2023.