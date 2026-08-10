UN force removes war remnants, unexploded ordnance in Syria’s Quneitra Operations aim to reduce risks to civilian lives, Syrian media says

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Lina Altawell

ISTANBUL (AA) - The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carried out field operations Monday to remove war remnants and unexploded ordnance in several areas of Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

UNDOF was established under a UN Security Council resolution in 1974 to monitor the disengagement agreement in Syria’s Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

“UNDOF forces are carrying out operations to remove war remnants and unexploded ordnance in several areas of the Quneitra countryside to reduce risks threatening civilians,” the broadcaster said.

Syrian authorities periodically report deaths and injuries caused by the explosion of war remnants left behind during the war waged by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad against opponents during the country’s revolution between 2011 and 2024.

According to Landmine Monitor data, unexploded ordnance in Syria has killed or injured more than 13,000 people since 2011.

​​​​​​​Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.