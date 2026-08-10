'Fully funding our warriors would be one last great accomplishment for Colonel Lindsey Graham,' says Pete Hegseth of late senator

Pentagon chief calls on Congress to fund $1.5 trillion defense budget in tribute to Lindsey Graham 'Fully funding our warriors would be one last great accomplishment for Colonel Lindsey Graham,' says Pete Hegseth of late senator

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday urged Congress to approve the Trump administration’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, saying full funding would serve as a lasting tribute to the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina.

Speaking at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, which the US Air Force is renaming in honor of Graham, who died last month, Hegseth touted the proposed spending package as “historic.”

“As we gather here today, the War Department is seeking a historic generational investment of $1.5 trillion for America's warriors,” Hegseth said, using the Trump administration’s preferred term for the Defense Department.

Hegseth said Graham had told him the proposal was “the best military budget I’ve seen since I’ve been in Congress."

The Pentagon chief said renaming the base pays tribute to Graham, but argued that Congress could honor the late senator more substantially by approving the full defense spending package.

“Fully funding our warriors would be one last great accomplishment for Colonel Lindsey Graham and a major part of his legacy,” Hegseth said, referring to Graham’s 33 years in the US military.

The remarks come as Hegseth’s sweeping defense spending proposal faces uncertainty in Congress. Senators left Washington last week for their summer recess without reaching an agreement on the centerpiece of the administration’s defense agenda.

The $1.5 trillion plan would significantly expand military spending and advance President Donald Trump’s priorities, including the construction of a new class of battleships and development of the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

Opponents of the bill object to funding the continued war on Iran, which they call illegal and unconstitutional, and say the spending increases are wasteful and unnecessary, especially in the face of pressing needs among the US public, as they struggle with rising prices and a weak economy.

Despite Hegseth’s repeated visits to Capitol Hill and meetings with lawmakers, Republicans have yet to secure enough support to advance the record-setting proposal over Democratic opposition.

