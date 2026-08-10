Meeting with supreme leader mainly focused on people’s livelihoods, employment, 'the problems caused by sanctions,' Iranian president says

Iran’s supreme leader in ‘full physical health,’ president says Meeting with supreme leader mainly focused on people’s livelihoods, employment, 'the problems caused by sanctions,' Iranian president says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in “full physical health” following a seven-hour meeting.

“We met with the Leader of the Revolution and discussed all manner of issues. Physically, he was in full health,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“He offered his guidance, and I raised the concerns and problems. He listened to what I had to say with ease,” he added.

The official IRNA news agency earlier reported that Khamenei and Pezeshkian held a seven-hour long meeting to discuss challenges facing the country.

"Maintaining unity and cohesion was the most important advice that the Supreme Leader of the Revolution emphasized," Pezeshkian said.

He added that the meeting primarily focused on people’s livelihoods, employment and housing, as well as "the problems caused by sanctions.”

Iran is engaged in a military conflict with Washington since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran in February, fueling regional tensions. Iran retaliated with attacks targeting regional countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

​​​​​​​The deal, however, collapsed last month with Tehran and Washington exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.​​​​​​​