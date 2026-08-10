Belgium braces for sharp rise in temperatures, with highs reaching 35C (95F) on Thursday and Friday, Royal Meteorological Institute warns

Yellow heat alert issued in Belgium as temperatures set to surge Belgium braces for sharp rise in temperatures, with highs reaching 35C (95F) on Thursday and Friday, Royal Meteorological Institute warns

Belgian authorities on Monday issued a code yellow heat warning as temperatures are set to rise sharply in the coming days.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said temperatures across Belgium are expected to climb significantly, with highs reaching up to 35C (95F) on Thursday and Friday, The Brussels Times reported.

Ahead of the rising temperatures, the RMI issued a code yellow heat warning for most of the country through Saturday.

The warning comes as parts of Europe continue to battle wildfires amid high temperatures and repeated heat waves.

A total of 500,852 hectares (1,237,645 acres) have burned across the continent since the start of the year, according to EU data.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information System also showed that 1,528 fires had been detected across Europe between the start of the year and Aug. 6.