It's 'inevitable' Japan will use sophisticated AI technology amid growing concerns over cyberattacks, national cyber director says

Japan mulls over utilizing cutting-edge AI systems to counter cyberattacks by advanced models It's 'inevitable' Japan will use sophisticated AI technology amid growing concerns over cyberattacks, national cyber director says

Japan is mulling the use of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence systems to counter possible attacks by advanced models such as US startup Anthropic's Claude Mythos, under Tokyo's "pre-emptive" cyber defense policy, local media reports said on Monday.

National Cyber Director Yoichi Iida said it is "inevitable" that Japan will use sophisticated AI technology, amid growing concerns over cyberattacks by AI models with high capabilities to detect security vulnerabilities, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

"It would be no surprise if the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation were shortened to a fraction of a hundredth or a thousandth of what it used to be," Iida said.

The Claude Mythos model is seen as highly capable of finding security vulnerabilities.

Initially, Anthropic limited the model's access to IT companies such as Google LLC and certain financial institutions after its April unveiling, due to concerns it could be misused for cyberattacks.

Iida's remarks follow a Cabinet decision in March to enable the government from Oct. 1 to take "active cyber defense" measures to eliminate in advance the possibility of serious cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure, economic activity, and people's livelihoods.

The government needs to consider "how to advance automation" in its cyber defense operations while ensuring human involvement in the final decision-making process, Iida said. He, however, did not elaborate on possible concrete steps.