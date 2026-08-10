Latest contact between 2 foreign ministers came days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan inked Mecca Joint Defense Agreement last week

Top Saudi, Pakistani diplomats discuss regional issues amid Mecca defense pact Latest contact between 2 foreign ministers came days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan inked Mecca Joint Defense Agreement last week

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Monday discussed regional issues and multilateral cooperation, after the signing of a regional defense pact last week.

In a phone call, Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan stressed the importance of continued "close" coordination and cooperation, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums, a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The latest contact between the two foreign ministers came days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan inked the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement last week.

In a separate statement, Dar said the "historic" accord reflects the depth of bonds, shared values, and common commitment to peace, security, and stability.

"The signing of the Makkah Accord is a significant milestone in Pakistan’s longstanding strategic relationships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye. It embodies our shared resolve to strengthen cooperation in addressing the evolving peace and security challenges facing our region," he added.

He noted that the agreement is "defensive in nature," and is not directed against any country.

"Its purpose is to strengthen collective deterrence against external aggression and reinforce our capacity to defend our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peoples," he maintained.

The defense pact provides that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be regarded as an attack against all, consistent with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Dar added that it "is not an instrument of confrontation, but an expression of our collective commitment to peace through strength, solidarity and mutual respect."

Pakistan remains "firmly" committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for sovereignty and international law, and the pursuit of regional peace, stability and prosperity, he also said.