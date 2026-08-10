Spain raises estimate of migrants who entered Ceuta to 80,000 as city struggles with aftermath Around 1,400 minors registered as authorities reinforce security, seek family reunifications

Spain on Monday raised its estimate of the number of migrants who entered Ceuta from Morocco during last month's unprecedented mass crossing to around 80,000, as the North African enclave continues to struggle with the aftermath of the crisis.

Territorial Policy Minister Angel Victor Torres announced the updated figure – up from the last estimate of 72,000 – after meeting Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas, saying the migrants entered the Spanish territory on July 30 and 31.

Although the vast majority have since returned to Morocco, Vivas estimated that between 8,000 and 11,000 migrants remain in Ceuta, which has a population of just 84,000. Many are sleeping on streets, beaches, or in wooded areas without adequate shelter.

Vivas described the current situation as "absolutely unsustainable" and urged Spain's central government to deploy additional security forces and restore normality.

Torres acknowledged that Ceuta has yet to fully return to normal, particularly because of the large number of minors requiring assistance, but said the Spanish government would continue reinforcing resources in the enclave.

He did not confirm the figure of total migrants still in Ceuta, but said that around 1,400 minors have so far been registered by authorities, although the figure remains provisional as officials continue trying to identify those who remain in the city.

He said reuniting minors with their families is the government's first priority, while acknowledging that the process is complex and requires locating relatives as well as the consent of the minors, their families and authorities in their countries of origin.

Authorities are also considering transferring minors to other Spanish regions.

Spain has increased the number of Civil Guard police officers in Ceuta by 40% and National Police personnel by 30%, while the government delegation has received 50% more staff to accelerate the registration process, Torres said.

Meanwhile, security preparations are intensifying amid calls circulating on social media for another mass crossing on Aug. 15.

The Civil Guard has suspended new vacations, leave and other permits for officers deployed in Ceuta and the neighboring Spanish enclave of Melilla until further notice, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Military personnel stationed in Ceuta have also been ordered to suspend leave from Thursday, with limited exceptions.

Meanwhile, residents have stepped in to provide shelter and basic necessities to migrants still stranded in the city.

Residents in different neighborhoods, including Sidi Embarek, have set up makeshift camps to provide food and shelter for hundreds of women and children. Local volunteers have also organized shifts to protect those staying at the sites.

The lingering crisis has also fueled mounting frustration among residents.

At least 5,000 people took to the streets of Ceuta on Sunday in one of the city's largest demonstrations in recent memory, demanding greater government support and security.

The protest, organized by representatives of Ceuta's Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu communities, called for "answers" from authorities as well as "serenity and unity" among residents.

