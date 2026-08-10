Rare move comes as Beijing tightens airspace controls following plane crash in June

China cancels drone shows across country after Beijing plane crash Rare move comes as Beijing tightens airspace controls following plane crash in June

China has halted scheduled drone shows at tourist attractions across the country amid stepped-up scrutiny of low-altitude aviation following a small plane crash in Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Without citing a clear reason for the cancellations in many cases, tourist attractions and event organizers in 11 provinces and regions – including Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan – took the step last week, announcing that drone shows scheduled from Friday onward were canceled.

The rare move comes after authorities bolstered aviation security following the crash of a small training plane into a skyscraper in Beijing's business district in June.

The pilot was killed and another 13 people were injured in the crash.

Despite a ban on low-altitude flights, the aircraft had entered the main urban area, raising concerns over the security risks posed by small aircraft and drones.

The crash site is also relatively near Zhongnanhai, the heavily fortified compound that houses China's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Full details of the investigation into the accident have not yet been released.

An unnamed drone company, in an internal document last week, said it had received an order from the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command to suspend drone flights.

According to the document, all drone flights across six provinces under the jurisdiction of the Southern Theatre Command would be suspended from Friday, without specifying when they would resume.

The developments come as China promotes the "low-altitude economy" as an emerging sector, encompassing activities, businesses and services conducted below 1 kilometer (0.62 miles), including drone operations.

Drones are widely used in China in daily operations such as food deliveries, industrial inspections, pesticide spraying, aerial photography and light shows, besides applications in agriculture and manufacturing.