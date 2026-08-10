Car crashes into spectators after crossing finish line in Kotamobagu city in North Sulawesi province, reports media

8 killed, 9 injured as drag racing car crashes into spectators during event in Indonesia Car crashes into spectators after crossing finish line in Kotamobagu city in North Sulawesi province, reports media

Eight people were killed and nine others injured in Indonesia's Kotamobagu city in North Sulawesi province when a car taking part in a drag race veered off the track and crashed into spectators, officials said Monday.

The car crashed into spectators after crossing the finish line during the event on Sunday, according to Kompas TV.

Following the accident, the drag racing event was halted, and the victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The car's driver was also taken into police custody.

A total of 337 cars were registered for the event.

Authorities are investigating the crash to determine its exact cause.

