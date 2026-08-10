8 killed, 9 injured as drag racing car crashes into spectators during event in Indonesia

Saadet Gokce
10 August 2026•Update: 10 August 2026
Eight people were killed and nine others injured in Indonesia's Kotamobagu city in North Sulawesi province when a car taking part in a drag race veered off the track and crashed into spectators, officials said Monday.
The car crashed into spectators after crossing the finish line during the event on Sunday, according to Kompas TV.
Following the accident, the drag racing event was halted, and the victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The car's driver was also taken into police custody.
A total of 337 cars were registered for the event.
Authorities are investigating the crash to determine its exact cause.