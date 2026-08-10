‘Iranian missiles are no longer like they were in the past, merely launched from one point to land at another,’ IRGC spokesman says

Revolutionary Guards say Iranian missiles ‘can change course’ during flight to evade air defenses ‘Iranian missiles are no longer like they were in the past, merely launched from one point to land at another,’ IRGC spokesman says

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday some Iranian missiles can now be guided and change course during flight, allowing them to evade air defense systems.

“Iranian missiles are no longer like they were in the past, merely launched from one point to land at another,” the official IRNA news agency quoted IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabi as saying at an event in the northern city of Qazvin.

“They now possess guidance and course-changing capabilities, and some can alter their trajectory during flight to bypass the enemy’s air defense systems,” he added.

Mohabi said the Iranian capabilities were used during the recent war with the US to target parts of what he described as the “enemy’s power network.”

The spokesman said Iran’s objective in what he called “technological warfare” was not limited to physically damaging buildings and equipment but also included targeting its adversaries’ decision-making and defense networks.

Iran is engaged in a military conflict with Washington since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran in February, fueling regional tensions. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting regional countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

​​​​​​​The deal, however, collapsed last month with Tehran and Washington exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.​​​​​​​