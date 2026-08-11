‘Our goal concerning the Russian Federation is to resolve the conflict peacefully. This is our stated political position,’ says Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgia denies restoring ties with Russia until it revokes recognition of breakaway regions ‘Our goal concerning the Russian Federation is to resolve the conflict peacefully. This is our stated political position,’ says Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze rejected restoring diplomatic ties with neighboring Russia on Tuesday until Moscow revokes the recognition of its breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions as independent.

“So long as so-called recognition remains an accomplished fact on the part of the Russian Federation, diplomatic relations, of course, cannot be restored,” Kobakhidze was quoted by public broadcaster 1TV.

Expressing that the resolution of the conflict regarding the two breakaway regions through peaceful means is one of Tbilisi’s key foreign policy priorities, Kobakhidze said his country hopes to resolve the conflict following "political changes" on the part of Moscow.

“Our goal concerning the Russian Federation is to resolve the conflict peacefully. This is our stated political position, and we hope that following political changes, all of this will become achievable,” he said.

A five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia in August 2008 concerning the breakaway South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions, which marked 18 years earlier this month.

Tbilisi ultimately lost control of both regions, which Moscow recognized as independent states later that month. In response, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia.

Both regions are internationally recognized as Georgian territories, including by Türkiye.