Houthis launch 10 missiles, 4 drones at Yemen’s western coast, government-aligned forces say Government-aligned forces say air defenses down explosive-laden drone as authorities assess damage

Yemen’s National Resistance Forces, aligned with the country’s internationally recognized government, said Tuesday that the Houthis launched 10 missiles and four drones at sites along Yemen’s western coast since Tuesday morning.

In a statement carried by the 2 December news agency, the group said its air defense forces responded to the attacks and shot down an explosive-laden drone.

“The Houthi attacks failed to achieve their military objectives,” it said, adding that authorities were assessing the impact of the strikes and the extent of the damage. It gave no further details.

Yemen has been under a relative lull in fighting since April 2022, following nearly 12 years of war between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which seized the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country in 2014.

Since late 2023, following the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, the Houthis have increasingly become involved in regional hostilities, launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Recent renewed fighting has raised fears of a return to full-scale conflict in Yemen.