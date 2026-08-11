Officials call for easing tensions and strengthening security coordination after fuel storage tank reportedly hit by drone

Libya’s presidential council urges calm in Zawiya after fuel tank fire Officials call for easing tensions and strengthening security coordination after fuel storage tank reportedly hit by drone

Libya’s Presidential Council on Tuesday called for addressing divisions and easing tensions in the western city of Zawiya after a fire broke out at a fuel storage tank, amid concerns over security and economic repercussions.

The call came during a meeting between Presidential Council Vice President Abdullah Al-Lafi, Chief of Staff Salah Al-Namroush and several security and military leaders in Zawiya, according to a council statement.

The meeting addressed the fallout from Monday’s fire at a fuel tank belonging to Brega Petroleum Marketing Co. and efforts to bring the blaze under control and contain its effects.

Al-Lafi stressed the need to “address various divisions, overcome the causes of tension, preserve social cohesion and strengthen national unity in Zawiya.”

The meeting also discussed security and military developments in the city and ways to improve coordination among security and military institutions to ensure they carry out their duties in accordance with the law and strengthen security and stability.

Officials also reviewed measures to strengthen the protection of vital facilities and ensure their safety, and improve coordination among relevant authorities in responding to similar incidents.

The meeting followed security tensions in Zawiya, including a fire at a fuel tank at the Zawiya refinery depot after it was reportedly targeted by a drone of unknown origin, according to local media reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Libya’s National Oil Corporation warned it could declare force majeure and completely halt operations at the Zawiya oil complex after its storage tanks were repeatedly targeted by drones.

Zawiya, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Tripoli, has recently experienced security tensions and clashes between armed groups that have affected parts of the city and vital facilities.

Last week, clashes between armed groups in Zawiya spread to the nearby city of Surman, killing and injuring several people and resulting in a prison break.

Libya remains divided between the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration appointed by the House of Representatives and headed by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.

The UN Support Mission in Libya has been seeking to resolve political disputes that have delayed long-awaited national elections, which Libyans hope will help end years of political division and armed conflict following the 2011 overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.