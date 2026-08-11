Trump says former US Marine Gilman released, returning from Russia after 4 years in prison

US president says Russia agreed to release Robert Gilman following his discussions with President Putin, describing decision as being made 'very much on a Humanitarian Basis'

Trump says former US Marine Gilman released, returning from Russia after 4 years in jail US president says Russia agreed to release Robert Gilman following his discussions with President Putin, describing decision as being made 'very much on a Humanitarian Basis'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that former US Marine Robert Gilman, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2022, will return home tonight following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am proud to announce that American Citizen Robert Gilman, a former United States Marine, is coming HOME!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said Russia agreed to release Gilman following his discussions with Putin, describing the decision as being made “very much on a Humanitarian Basis.”

“We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return — No exchange took place,” he said.

“Robert will land at Andrews Air Force Base, in Washington, D.C., tonight, where my Representatives, some of whom are on the plane with him, will welcome Robert back,” he wrote.

Trump said his administration has made the release of Americans detained abroad a priority, claiming it has returned “hundreds of people to their families.”

“During my Administration, we have prioritized bringing home Americans Detained Abroad, and have done so at a level never seen before,” he said, adding that his administration has also managed to free "many non Americans who were under capture in different countries throughout the World.”

Trump said Gilman has been reunited with his mother Nancy, who is also traveling on the plane with him.

Needed medical treatment

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office.”

“We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to release Mr. Gilman and allowing him to receive the necessary medical treatment here in the United States,” Rubio wrote on US social media platform X.

“While we appreciate this positive step, we are still seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard. The President will not stop until all unjustly detained Americans are home,” he added.

Global Reach, a group that worked to free Gilman and other American detainees abroad, said in a statement that Gilman was subjected to “harsh and abusive treatment” in captivity.

The group said his condition became life-threatening after he was transferred to a civilian hospital in Voronezh, prompting Russian authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

Gilman is now being taken to a US military hospital in Texas for medical and psychological treatment, where his family has joined him. Global Reach also highlighted that five other Americans remain detained in Russia, all reportedly facing worsening medical conditions.