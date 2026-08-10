The climbers, 3 foreigners and 2 Nepalis, went missing last November

Bodies of 5 missing climbers found in Nepal after 9 months The climbers, 3 foreigners and 2 Nepalis, went missing last November

The bodies of five climbers who went missing on Nepal’s Yalung Ri peak nine months ago were recovered, an expedition agency said Monday.

The bodies were found at an altitude of 5,400 meters (17,717 feet) in the Rolwaling region after seasonal snow melted, Dreamers Destination Treks and Expedition said.

The climbers -- three foreigners and two Nepalis -- went missing last November.

Two other climbers from the team were earlier found dead, while five were rescued alive after an avalanche struck the group.

The deceased were identified as Marco Di Marcello of Canada, Markus Kirchler of Italy, Jakob Schreiber of Germany, Padam Tamang and Mere Karki.

Phurba Tenjing Sherpa, a rescuer and chief operating officer of Dreamers’ Dream Expedition, said the bodies of the foreign climbers will be handed over to their families after autopsies are completed in Kathmandu.​​​​​​​