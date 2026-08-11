Liverpool fans seek answers over Jeff Bezos-linked bid for club stake Consortium including Amazon founder reportedly nearing deal to acquire roughly 30% of Premier League club

Liverpool supporters have sought clarity from the Premier League club over a potential minority investment by a consortium reportedly including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Liverpool supporters’ union Spirit of Shankly said Tuesday that it wrote to the club at the end of July seeking further information about the implications of a potential sale.

The union asked when a deal could be completed, what control or financial returns the buyers would receive, and whether the transaction would be a one-off investment or part of a broader sale.

It also questioned why Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) was considering the transaction and what due diligence was being conducted on the prospective investors.

Spirit of Shankly requested a meeting with the club, saying “putting the interests of LFC and its supporters first” was fundamental.

The union stressed the importance of Liverpool’s ownership and custodianship, warning that similar minority investments at other clubs had resulted in changes to their management and football operations.

According to Spirit of Shankly, the club said it would be willing to meet with the Supporters Board if the potential investment became more formalized.

The union added that it had received no further information.

Sky News reported Monday that Bezos was part of a consortium nearing an agreement to acquire roughly one-third of Liverpool.

The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, according to the broadcaster.

FSG confirmed in July that a consortium led and represented by Bhatia had expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in the club.

The proposed transaction would reportedly value Liverpool at around $6 billion, putting the value of a 30% stake at approximately $1.8 billion.