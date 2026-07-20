Foreign Ministry says proposals under review as Tehran vows to pursue diplomatic efforts alongside military response and safeguard security in Strait of Hormuz

Iran says it received proposals from mediators to de-escalate with US, remains committed to diplomacy Foreign Ministry says proposals under review as Tehran vows to pursue diplomatic efforts alongside military response and safeguard security in Strait of Hormuz

Iran said Monday it has received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing that mediators are working to prevent further escalation and have conveyed proposals to Tehran.

“We have received the proposals through mediators, but will not discuss their details at this stage,” Baqaei said in his comments carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

He said Iran's diplomatic corps continues to carry out its responsibilities alongside the country's armed forces.

“While our armed forces respond firmly and decisively to the source of American aggression, diplomacy is fully aware of its duties and spares no effort in fulfilling them,” he said.

Baqaei added that Iranian diplomats “will not abandon their duty,” just as the country's armed forces “will not neglect their duty to defend the homeland.”

He also said Iran is determined, in cooperation with Oman, to take the necessary measures “to fully exercise its sovereignty and prevent any security threats in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Baqaei rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Iran had released an American citizen previously detained on espionage charges.

Echoing an earlier statement by Iran's judiciary, he said no American prisoner matching Trump's description had been released from an Iranian prison.

“The individual in question was not a prisoner and was not charged with espionage,” Baqaei said.

Last week, Trump said that Iran had released an American citizen who he said had been “wrongfully detained” in December 2024.

“She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of goodwill by Iran,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

​​​​​​​The Iranian remarks come amid continued military exchanges between Iran and the US despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​