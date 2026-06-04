Israel is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza Strip, says Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesperson for SDP

German Social Democratic lawmakers urge tougher stance on Israel Israel is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza Strip, says Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesperson for SDP

Several German lawmakers of the co-ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) on Thursday called on their party to adopt a tougher stance on Israel over its brutal policies in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Israel is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the Gaza Strip, “a ruthless settlement policy in the West Bank, and massive suffering among the civilian population in Lebanon,” Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesperson for the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told Der Spiegel.

“As the SPD, we must clearly call out these ongoing violations of international law if we do not want to be accused of applying double standards,” he added.

Meanwhile, SPD legislator Isabel Cademartori called for a clearer position on the Middle East conflict.

Addressing the main party leaders, Lars Klingbeil and Baerbel Bas, she said: “I have long wanted the party leadership to clearly state that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip violate international law and to act accordingly.”

If the EU is negotiating measures against the Israeli government, Germany must no longer block them, she told Der Spiegel.

“The fact that we are not taking a clearer stance is costing the SPD trust and prestige,” Cademartori said.

Critics accuse the center-right German government of failing to join other countries in condemning Israel’s brutal military actions during the Gaza war as violations of international law.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul acknowledged on Wednesday that Berlin’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and on Israel may have cost the country the votes it needed to win a seat on the council.

Germany was outpolled by Portugal and Austria in the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly, missing out on one of the two seats reserved for the Western Europe and Others Group for the 2027-2028 term.