Plane was en route from Austria to Croatia and was scheduled to land at airport in Medulin, coastal town on Adriatic Sea

4 killed in small plane crash in Croatia's Istria region Plane was en route from Austria to Croatia and was scheduled to land at airport in Medulin, coastal town on Adriatic Sea

Four people were killed Thursday when a small aircraft crashed near the Adriatic coastal town of Medulin in Croatia's Istria region, local authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 11.20 am (0920GMT) local time in the Campanoz area, between Kastijun and Medulin, near the Medulin sports airport, according to Istrian police.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident, but all four occupants of the aircraft reportedly died in the crash.

The plane was en route from Austria to the Balkan country and was scheduled to land at the airport in Medulin.