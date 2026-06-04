Modi hosts Venezuela’s acting president in New Delhi as both sides seek to expand cooperation in various markets

India, Venezuela move to boost energy, trade ties as Mideast conflict hits oil supplies Modi hosts Venezuela’s acting president in New Delhi as both sides seek to expand cooperation in various markets

India and Venezuela moved to boost energy and trade ties as conflict in the Middle East has hit oil supplies, triggering disruptions to global energy markets.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who arrived on Wednesday in India to begin a 5-day visit, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi held “wide-ranging” discussions with Rodriguez of Venezuela, and leaders reviewed the “full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal wrote on the US social media company X.

“The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest,” Jaiswal said.

New Delhi said both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership” and “advancing the interests of the Global South.”

India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, and trade between the two countries stood at around $679 million in 2024-25.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting key shipping routes and energy infrastructure and pushing up prices for oil, gas and fuel, raising fears of shortages, inflation and a renewed cost-of-living crisis across South Asia.