'The American people and Congress require clarity on whether current policy is producing a stable end state,' Raja Krishnamoorthi writes to intelligence chief

US lawmaker questions Trump’s claim Iran war 'terminated,’ seeks intelligence briefing 'The American people and Congress require clarity on whether current policy is producing a stable end state,' Raja Krishnamoorthi writes to intelligence chief

US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi pressed Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard for answers Tuesday after accusing President Donald Trump of mischaracterizing the status of the war with Iran, despite an ongoing US naval blockade.

"Dear Director Gabbard, I write to you today to express my serious concern that President Trump has falsely informed Congress that after 60 days, the war with Iran has been 'terminated' — all while the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and naval enforcement operations continue, and the underlying ceasefire arrangement remains contested and unstable," Krishnamoorthi wrote in a letter to Gabbard.

Trump on Friday informed Congress that hostilities with Iran had ended following a ceasefire that has held since early April.

Although Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, he said the US blockade will remain "in full force and effect."

Krishnamoorthi suggested that the administration may be attempting to frame the conflict as concluded to comply with the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

"President Trump is simply trying to misinform Congress and the American people so that he can try to claim to be in compliance with the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which forbids U.S. armed forces from being engaged in hostilities for more than 60 days without congressional authorization.

"But this is not a true ceasefire, and we continue to be in an unauthorized war. We do want to see this war come to a true end," he wrote.

The lawmaker requested a classified briefing by May 15 assessing the status of hostilities, the durability of the ceasefire, Iran’s economic resilience under blockade, and indicators of whether Tehran may escalate or seek concessions.

"The American people and Congress require clarity on whether current policy is producing a stable end state or whether President Trump’s erratic decision making in the region will lead to more instability and uncertainty for the American people at home.

"I appreciate your prompt attention to this matter and look forward to your timely response and briefing," he added.

