Yoon alleged to have directed Foreign Ministry, National Security Office to send messages to allies, including US

South Korea's ousted President Yoon grilled over messages to justify his failed martial law imposition Yoon alleged to have directed Foreign Ministry, National Security Office to send messages to allies, including US

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday was questioned by investigators on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of rights related to messages justifying his 2024 failed imposition of martial law, local media reports said.

Yoon, currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center, arrived at the special counsel's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, marking his first time being questioned by a special counsel team since it was launched on Feb. 25.

He is alleged to have directed the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Office (NSO) to send messages to allies, including the US, portraying his martial law declaration as legitimate.

The messages reportedly framed the measures as necessary to protect democracy and counter pro-North Korean forces.

The NSO was believed to have delivered Yoon's message to the National Intelligence Service the day after the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, where it was translated into English and briefed to a CIA official.

The ongoing investigation is said to be focusing on Yoon's intention behind the messages and the circumstances under which they were sent.

Yoon was removed from office last year after being found guilty of imposing martial law.

Multiple cases have been filed against him, and he is currently serving a life sentence in connection with the martial law ruling.