Air traffic resumes in Kuwait following brief suspension over Iranian attacks Air traffic resumed since 0315GMT, says Kuwait's Civil Aviation Directorate

Kuwait's air traffic resumed on Saturday after it was temporarily suspended following Iranian attacks, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Directorate said on Saturday.

"Air traffic has resumed since 6:15 am (0315GMT), following coordination with the relevant authorities and confirmation of stability and the removal of danger after the country was subjected to attacks" by Tehran, the directorate said in a statement carried by the Kuwaiti News Agency.

Earlier, "the Kuwaiti airspace was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, and 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to nearby airports," it added.

Early in the day, the Kuwaiti officials said the country's air defenses were responding to "hostile missile and drone threats" launched by Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.