US-Iranian national arrested for supplying American equipment to Iran’s nuclear, military establishment Jamshid Ghomi charged with conspiracy to violate International Emergency Economic Powers Act, says Justice Department

Jamshid Ghomi, a dual US-Iranian national, was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint for selling computer technology to Iranian companies and Iran’s government, including technology to help with Iran’s military and nuclear program, according to the Justice Department.

“As alleged, Ghomi enriched himself by supplying U.S. technology to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and other sanctioned entities responsible for the Iran’s nuclear program,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said in a statement.

Ghomi, 63, of Newport Coast, California, is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law that prohibits certain transactions with sanctioned countries and entities.

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department is also beginning the process of seizing his $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, "which was purchased with his illegal proceeds."

The allegations assert that the defendant violated US sanctions against Iran, aided one of our nation’s enemies, supported Iran’s nuclear program and got rich doing it.

Ghomi is expected to make an initial appearance later Wednesday in US District Court in Santa Ana, California.

If convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.