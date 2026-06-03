Germany fails to secure UN Security Council seat amid criticism of its support for Israel Portugal, Austria outpolled Berlin in UN General Assembly vote for nonpermanent Security Council seat, dealing Merz’s government a rare diplomatic setback

Germany failed to win a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council on Wednesday, a rare diplomatic setback widely attributed to international backlash over Berlin’s staunch support for Israel.



Germany was outpolled by rivals Portugal and Austria in the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly, missing out on one of the two seats reserved for the Western Europe and Others Group for the 2027-2028 term.

During the ballot, Germany mustered only 104 votes – well short of the two-thirds threshold of 127 required to win – while Portugal topped the ballot with 134 and Austria followed with 131. Germany has failed for the first time in its bid for a seat on the most powerful UN body.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government had campaigned hard for the seat, promising to use the post to advocate for international law and support initiatives to strengthen the UN’s role in global peace and stability.

However, Berlin’s campaign faced strong headwinds. Diplomats and analysts noted ahead of the vote that Germany's blanket support for Israel – and its reluctance to take a tougher stance despite war crimes in Gaza – had emerged as a major liability that could cost it crucial votes among member states.