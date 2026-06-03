Germany concedes 'bitter defeat' after failed bid for non-permanent seat on UN Security Council Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul links defeat to global backlash for Berlin’s staunch support of Israel

Germany’s failure to win a vote for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council has been a “real disappointment,” Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Wednesday.

“It’s a bitter defeat. I have said so in advance, this is an intense competition. This would be a close race. Germany entered late, meaning we were at a disadvantage from the start. And we see that today clearly, it was not possible to make up for lost ground,” Wadephul told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

He added that Germany’s stance on the Russian war in Ukraine and Israel may have cost the country the necessary votes in its bid for a seat on the Council.

Wadephul vowed that his country “will even without a seat in the Security Council remain committed to peace and security worldwide.”

“We remain committed to our principles: Peace, human rights and development require a strong UN, especially in times of massive geopolitical disruptions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged that his country did not achieve its “goal” of getting a seat on the UN Security Council.

“I extend my congratulations to all the elected member states, especially our direct competitors, Portugal and Austria. We share a close European partnership with both countries, as well as a shared responsibility within the United Nations,” he said in a statement.

“This result does not change the tasks we face at the United Nations. Germany remains a reliable pillar of the multilateral system. We bear this responsibility with determination,” Merz added.

Germany was outpolled by Portugal and Austria in the first round of voting at the UN General Assembly, missing out on one of the two seats reserved for the Western Europe and Others Group for the 2027-2028 term.

During the ballot, Germany mustered only 104 votes, well short of the two-thirds threshold of 127 required to win. Portugal topped the ballot with 134, and Austria followed with 131. Germany has failed for the first time in its bid for a seat on the most powerful UN body.