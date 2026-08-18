Türkiye's BIST 100 down at open BIST 100 loses 18.9 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 14,115.21 points, down slightly by 0.12% or 16.86 points.



At Monday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.28% to 14,132.06 points, with a daily transaction volume of 166 billion Turkish liras ($3.46 billion).



As of 10.05 am local time (0705GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.9200 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.5020 to the euro, and 64.8760 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,399.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at $91.23 per barrel.

