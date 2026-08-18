Gen Z users use AI technology like friend, marking shift from viewing AI as a simple task-oriented tool to source for emotional support

Gen Z treats AI as friend, new study reveals Gen Z users use AI technology like friend, marking shift from viewing AI as a simple task-oriented tool to source for emotional support

Over a quarter of Gen Z users interact with artificial intelligence (AI) as if communicating with a friend, utilizing the technology for emotional support and personal matters, according to a recent global study on Tuesday.

A recent global survey conducted by Kaspersky with 7,200 participants showed that Generation Z uses AI much more actively compared to other generations.

More than a quarter of the respondents, 27%, stated they use the technology like a friend, marking a shift from viewing AI as a simple task-oriented tool to a source for emotional support and companionship.

The study revealed that 28% of Gen Z members consult AI about personal issues they hesitate to share with other people, highlighting how naturally conversational systems fit into their digital habits.

Almost half of the participants, 47%, reported using AI every day or at regular intervals, marking the highest level among all demographic groups.

Young people utilized AI for various purposes, with 56% searching for information, 49% studying, 47% generating ideas, and 39% using it for work.

Despite their high activity and self-confidence in the digital world, many participants underestimated the risks associated with AI.

Only 42% of Gen Z users regularly applied protective security measures, such as verifying information from reliable sources and avoiding the sharing of confidential data.

The remaining users either took such precautions only occasionally at 52% or implemented no security measures at all at 6%.

Experts warned that as interactions become more personal, users must remember that information entered into AI tools should be considered non-confidential data by default, as these systems can produce incorrect answers and expose sensitive data, Kaspersky warned.



Vladislav Tushkanov, group manager at Kaspersky's AI Technology Research Center, said Gen Z understands evolving AI trends much better than other generations and finds new ways to integrate this technology into daily life.

Tushkanov noted that a personal-feeling interaction should not be confused with a private or completely reliable conversation, urging young users to support their curiosity with habits like verifying information and protecting personal data.

