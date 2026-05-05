Fars news agency says southern part of Hormuz 'does not have capacity' to function as maritime corridor, and 'navigation through these shallow is highly risky’

2 US vessels stranded in rocky section of Hormuz Strait, Iranian media says Fars news agency says southern part of Hormuz 'does not have capacity' to function as maritime corridor, and 'navigation through these shallow is highly risky’

Two US commercial vessels are stranded in a rocky section in the southern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Tuesday.

The outlet said US Central Command claimed that two US-flagged commercial ships had passed through the strait on Monday, though the claim was denied by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Now, an informed source says that waters near the coast of Oman are rocky, and the vessels are unable to either exit or return from that area," the agency said.

From a geographic standpoint, the southern part of the strait "does not have capacity" to function as a maritime corridor, and "navigation through these shallow, rocky southern waters is highly risky," it added.

There was no US comment on the report.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.