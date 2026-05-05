Video circulating on social media shows Israeli occupier raiding schoolyard as students fled in attempt to seek safety

Armed Israeli occupier storms Palestinian school, chases students in occupied West Bank Video circulating on social media shows Israeli occupier raiding schoolyard as students fled in attempt to seek safety

An Israeli occupier drove his vehicle into a schoolyard Tuesday in the town of Silat ad-Dhahr, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, and chased students while brandishing a weapon, in the latest assault against Palestinians in the occupied territory.

“The occupier stormed the schoolyard with his vehicle and began pursuing students inside, causing panic among them,” witnesses told Anadolu.

They said the Israeli occupier displayed a weapon inside the school before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported.

A video circulating on social media showed the occupier raiding the schoolyard as students fled in an attempt to seek safety.

Palestinians in the West Bank have faced increasing attacks by Israeli occupiers, which they say aim to pressure them into leaving their land to enable illegal settlement expansion.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem, which the United Nations considers part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestinian Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and occupiers carried out 1,637 attacks in April, including 540 by occupiers, involving property damage, uprooting thousands of trees and seizure of Palestinian land.

The West Bank has seen continued escalation since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, which has left at least 1,155 Palestinians dead, thousands injured and many more arrested, according to official figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul