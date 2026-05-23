Foreign Ministry says Strait of Hormuz issue unrelated to Washington; Iran, US ‘have not yet reached a joint timeline for an understanding’

Iran says finalizing memorandum of understanding with US Foreign Ministry says Strait of Hormuz issue unrelated to Washington; Iran, US ‘have not yet reached a joint timeline for an understanding’

Iran is focused on finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the US aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday, while insisting that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is unrelated to Washington.

“Our approach has been to draft a 14-point memorandum of understanding that includes the most important issues necessary for ending the war and matters that are fundamental for us,” Baghaei said, reported the Iranian Fars news agency.

“We are in the final stage of finalizing this memorandum of understanding,” he added.

According to Baghaei, the key points of the proposed memorandum include ending the war, ending the US naval blockade, and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.

Baghaei also highlighted that Tehran and Washington “have not yet reached a joint timeline for an understanding.”