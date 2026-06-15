Release of Iran's frozen assets, compensation for war losses ‘two important economic priorities' in memorandum reached with US, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

No deal with US will be sustainable 'without comprehensive guarantee of Lebanon's security’: Iran Release of Iran's frozen assets, compensation for war losses ‘two important economic priorities' in memorandum reached with US, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran said Monday no agreement with the US will be sustainable “without the comprehensive guarantee of Lebanon’s security and territorial independence.”

“The mention of the name ‘Lebanon’ three times in the recent memorandum of understanding shows the strategic position of this country in the reconciliation process,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters, as cited by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

“Establishing a ceasefire and ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the comprehensive understanding to end the war,” he added.

The spokesman stressed that the release of Iran’s frozen assets and compensation for war losses are “two important economic priorities” in the memorandum of understanding reached with Washington.

“The United States is obliged to cancel all primary and secondary sanctions, resolutions of the Security Council and the nuclear agency,” he added.

Details concerning the nuclear and economic issues will be completed within 60 days of the agreement’s signing, Baqaei said, adding that once the memorandum is signed on Friday, all existing restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals “will be lifted immediately.”

The Iranian spokesman also said “deep mistrust” toward the United States remains rooted in Iran due to what he described as “a long history of hostile actions” by Washington.

“The depth of suspicion of the Iranian nation toward the American ruling establishment is so profound that this understanding should only be viewed as an initial step toward reducing tensions,” he said.

Baqaei added that the conflict demonstrated that “those who initiated the war ultimately suffered setbacks and heavy losses.”

“This battle showed that the initiators of the aggression faced defeat and heavy losses,” he said, adding that Iran had demonstrated its determination to defend its “honor, independence and national sovereignty.”​​​​​​​

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.