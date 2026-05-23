Development follows army chief Munir's meetings with Iranian President Pezeshkian, chief negotiator Qalibaf, and others in Tehran

Pakistan confirms ‘encouraging progress’ towards ‘final understanding’ between US, Iran Development follows army chief Munir's meetings with Iranian President Pezeshkian, chief negotiator Qalibaf, and others in Tehran

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed "encouraging progress" towards a "final understanding" between the US and Iran to end their war.

"The intensive negotiations over the last 24 hours have resulted in encouraging progress towards a final understanding," a statement from the Pakistan army said, following the conclusion of a day-long visit to Tehran by the army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir.

Munir, who arrived in Tehran on Friday evening, for the second time in recent weeks, held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran's chief negotiator Bagher Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and others as part of Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at promoting "de-escalation and constructive engagement," amidst the regional tensions.

It comes with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Friday that there had been "some progress" in the ongoing efforts to bring a negotiated settlement to the lingering Middle East conflict.

"The discussions remained focused upon expediting the consultative process underway to support peace and stability in the region and to reach a conclusive agreement," the statement said, adding that the engagements were held in a "positive and constructive environment and contributed meaningfully towards the mediation process."

The Iranian leadership "appreciated" Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in facilitating dialogue and promoting a peaceful settlement of regional issues.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The fighting stopped on April 8 when Pakistan secured a ceasefire, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counter-proposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.