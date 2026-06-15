'Allowing this proscription to stand represents another step in the ongoing crackdown on the right to protest in this country,' says Amnesty International

Rights groups condemn court-backed ban on Palestine Action 'Allowing this proscription to stand represents another step in the ongoing crackdown on the right to protest in this country,' says Amnesty International

Amnesty International and civil liberties campaigners on Monday criticized a court ruling upholding the UK government's decision to ban Palestine Action, arguing that the move represents an alarming expansion of counter-terrorism powers and threatens the right to protest.

The UK Court of Appeal ruled Monday that the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was lawful, overturning a previous High Court ruling that found the ban breached the right to protest.

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

Tom Southerden, legal program director at Amnesty International UK, said the ruling did not change the organization's view that the ban amounted to a misuse of terrorism legislation.

"We have long said that the banning of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was a grave misuse of sweeping counter-terrorism powers with serious consequences for human rights, and today's outcome does not alter that assessment," Southerden said in a statement.

"It is fundamentally disproportionate to treat direct action protest as terrorism," he added.

Southerden said images of people being arrested for holding placards in support of Palestine Action would be remembered as "a deeply shameful chapter" in British history.

"Allowing this proscription to stand represents another step in the ongoing crackdown on the right to protest in this country," he said, calling on the government to withdraw the ban and reverse measures that restrict demonstrations.

Akiko Hart, director of the civil liberties group Liberty, also criticized the ruling, describing the proscription as a disproportionate use of counter-terrorism powers.

"We are disappointed about this judgment and believe this proscription is a disproportionate use of counter-terror powers," Hart said.

She warned that the decision could make it easier for future governments to use terrorism legislation against non-terrorist groups, activists and political opponents.

"There is an urgent need to update the current definition of terrorism to enable current, and future governments to uphold their duty to safeguard the public and national security, whilst protecting people’s rights and preventing overreach," Hart said.

There have been around 3,000 arrests linked to support for Palestine Action since the ban was imposed last July, according to local media.