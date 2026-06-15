UK government wins Palestine Action appeal after court overturns ruling on ban

[1/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[2/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[3/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[4/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[5/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[6/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: A protester dressed in black and holding a sickle in one hand is carrying a banner in the other as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[7/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[8/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[9/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."

[10/10] LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice, with some seen crying, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's ban on the direct action group Palestine Action was lawful in London, United Kingdom, on June 15, 2026. The UK Home Office has successfully challenged a High Court ruling that the banning of the Palestine Action group was unlawful, after senior judges found the proscription decision was justified and lawful. Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said on Monday that it was "not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organization."