11 US host cities ask world football's governing body for update on individual $1M payments pledged by President Gianni Infantino

US host cities seek FIFA payments promised ahead of 2026 World Cup 11 US host cities ask world football's governing body for update on individual $1M payments pledged by President Gianni Infantino

US host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are seeking clarification over the status of individual $1 million payments promised by world football’s governing body ahead of the tournament, according to reports surfacing on Tuesday.

The financial support, pledged by FIFA President Gianni Infantino before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States – as well as in Mexico and Canada – was intended to provide each of the 11 US host cities with $1 million.

Infantino said the funds would be used to build mini football pitches and support social projects. However, no payments have yet been made, prompting the US host cities to request an update from FIFA staff on the status of the promised funding.

FIFA has not issued an official statement on the payments, although media reports indicate that host cities have repeatedly been assured they will receive the $1 million contribution.

The US host cities/states for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami, and Boston.​​​​​​​

While FIFA retained the vast majority of tournament revenue from ticket sales, media rights, sponsorship agreements, commercial concessions, and parking, host cities were responsible for covering much of the cost of staging the event, including stadium operations, fan festival sites, transportation, policing, and security.

The controversy comes on the heels of a controversial effort by Infantino to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors, a plan he abandoned last weekend under intense criticism.

Along with other recent controversies, the scrapped plan has fueled louder calls for a change in FIFA’s leadership.

