‘Lebanon has not yet received responses from Israel's political leadership regarding its commitment to the ceasefire,’ senior Lebanese official tells Anadolu

Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome focus on border, security arrangements: Lebanese official ‘Lebanon has not yet received responses from Israel's political leadership regarding its commitment to the ceasefire,’ senior Lebanese official tells Anadolu

The first day of the seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome focused on border issues and mechanisms to verify the implementation of security arrangements, a senior Lebanese official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

"The first day of the seventh round of negotiations with Israel concluded, with the afternoon discussions divided into two meetings, one military and one political," the official said.

At the political meeting, the two sides discussed the border issue, with Lebanon presenting its position. The discussions are scheduled to continue on Wednesday, the official said.

During the military meeting, participants discussed mechanisms to verify the implementation of the security arrangements, including an Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah's weapons, as well as the third party responsible for overseeing the process.

"Lebanon has not yet received responses from Israel's political leadership regarding its commitment to the ceasefire," the official said.

The current round marks the second time Rome has hosted the negotiations, which are scheduled to last three days. Five previous rounds were held in Washington as part of a US-mediated negotiating process.