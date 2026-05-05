Casualties come as Israel continues daily violations of ceasefire in effect since October 2025

Israeli attacks kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours, death toll reaches 72,615 Casualties come as Israel continues daily violations of ceasefire in effect since October 2025

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 72,615, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement by the ministry said hospitals in the Palestinian enclave received three bodies, including one recovered from rubble, and nine wounded people during the last 24 hours, in the latest Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.

The ministry said the new casualties brought the death toll in Gaza since October 2023 to 72,615 people and 172,468 injuries.

Israeli attacks have killed 834 people and injured 2,365 others since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli war on Gaza also caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul