Ruling follows lawsuits filed by CHP delegates alleging vote buying, political favors, irregularities during 2023 congress that brought Ozgur Ozel to leadership

Turkish court orders CHP to organize new congress after annulling 2023 vote Ruling follows lawsuits filed by CHP delegates alleging vote buying, political favors, irregularities during 2023 congress that brought Ozgur Ozel to leadership

A Turkish court has ordered the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to organize a new congress after annulling the party’s 2023 leadership vote over allegations of irregularities.

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded: