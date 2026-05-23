Anadolu staff
23 May 2026•Update: 23 May 2026
A Turkish court has ordered the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to organize a new congress after annulling the party’s 2023 leadership vote over allegations of irregularities.
Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded:
- Nov. 4-5, 2023: Ozgur Ozel defeats Kemal Kilicdaroglu to become CHP chairman at party congress.
- Late 2023-2024: CHP delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas file lawsuits seeking annulment of congress.
- Claims: Plaintiffs allege vote buying, political favors and irregularities during congress.
- 2024: Ankara prosecutors launch investigation into alleged vote rigging; CHP denies allegations and submits defense to court.
- May 2026: Court rules 2023 CHP congress legally invalid under “absolute nullity” principle.
- After ruling: Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s pre-congress administration temporarily reinstated to organize new congress.